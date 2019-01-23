Leavenworth Planning Commission to Tackle Parking, Traffic, Housing in 2019

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today to talk about a packed house at last night’s city council meeting, with about two dozen residents getting up to voice concerns about peak traffic woes, especially during festivals. Farivar said the city, county and State Dept. of Transportation will spend 2019 studying traffic volumes to come up with solutions.

Traffic and parking are two of the main issues the city’s Planning Commission will work to tackle in 2019. There’s currently a vacancy on the commission and interested residents can apply at CityofLeavenworth.com.