In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about winter recreation – downhill and hawk skiing, sledding and snowshoeing, as well as not-so-wintry activities like biking and indoor rock climbing.

Shaffer also talks about good trail etiquette, like using headphones so your music or podcast doesn’t disturb wildlife and other recreators, and fun outdoor events this weekend.