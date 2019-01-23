KOHO Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Andy Dappen of WenatcheeOutdoors.org about getting out on nordic skis. Dappen said due to the high avalanche danger in areas of the Cascades from rain on top of snow, he’s been limited on backcountry skiing this winter. He recommends always checking in with the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Both Dappen and Langager plan to do some downhill skiing this weekend.

Dappen also breaks down local outdoor events this week and weekend, which you can check out at the WenatcheeOutdoors.org Events page.