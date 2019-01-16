KOHO Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about winter recreation like cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, as well as enjoying trails in the Wenatchee foothills still open and not covered in mud.

Shaffer also talks about upcoming events, like a rail jam and live music at Mission Ridge this Saturday and several guided snowshoe hikes across the Valley. Check out events at the WenatcheeOutdoors calendar.