KOHO Friday Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – Basketball, Wrestling, Hockey

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports.

The Wenatchee Panthers head to Yakima tomorrow to take on the Davis Pirates. Catch all the action here on KOHO 101 at 5:35 p.m. Sat. Jan. 19.

Dunn also breaks down other basketball standings in the Big 9, Caribou Trail Leagues and Wenatchee Valley College, as well as high school swimming, wrestling and bowling.

The Wenatchee Wild are at home tonight and tomorrow against the Trail Smoke Eaters.