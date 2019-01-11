KOHO Friday Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – Basketball, Swimming, Roller Derby

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports.

The Wenatchee Panthers are at home tonight hosting West Valley Yakima and then head to Moses Lake tomorrow. Catch all the action here on KOHO 101 at 5:35 p.m.

Dunn also breaks down other basketball standings in the Big 9 and Caribou Trail Leagues, as well as high school swimming and wrestling.

The Wenatchee Wild are at home tonight and tomorrow, and this weekend is the annual Bavarian Bruise Fest roller derby in Leavenworth.