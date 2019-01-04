KOHO Friday Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – Basketball, Bowling, Wrestling

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports.

The Wenatchee Panthers and Eastmont Wildcats go head-to-head in the annual Basketball Showcase at Town Toyota Center tonight. You can catch that game here on KOHO at 5:50. And then a double-header tomorrow at home as the Panther girls and boys head to Yakima to take on Eisenhower at 5:35 p.m. here on KOHO 101.

Dunn also breaks down the Wenatchee/Eastmont bowling match Wednesday, the latest with local wrestling and the Wenatchee Wild on the road this weekend.