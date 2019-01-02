Keeping Your Health, Fitness New Year’s Resolutions Takes Motivation, Small Goals

New Year’s resolutions don’t fulfill themselves, and, for most of us, the goals slowly fall by the wayside, only to be renewed the next January 1. But Anytime Fitness instructor Rachelle Johnson tells KOHO it’s all about small, attainable goals and getting some help in working towards them. Johnson talks about throwing the scale out the window, having an accountability buddy and not sweating too much over your health and fitness resolutions.

Photo: Anytime Fitness