Indoor Football Returns To Wenatchee Valley With Skyhawks, First Game March 28

The Wenatchee Venom first brought Arena Football to the area in 2009. Ten years later, it’s making a comeback with a new team and a new league, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The Town Toyota Center signed a three year contract to house an indoor football team named the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks. The Skyhawks will play in the American West Football Conference. Currently, there are five teams in the league – Tri Cities, Boise, Sacramento and Reno. Arena Football is played indoors on a smaller field than outdoor football, resulting in a faster and higher-scoring game.

The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks will play at least six home games in the Town Toyota Center arena this season. The first home game is Thursday, March 28 against Reno.