GWATA Hosting 2019 Kick Off Wednesday, Application Window Now For Flywheel Investment Conference

GWATA’s Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien swung by KOHO to talk about their 2018 accomplishments and 2019 events.

They’re kicking off the new year with a party at Pybus Market this Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Meet the new GWATA Board, get the GWATA President’s report, eat and drink and more.

GWATA is also putting the call out now for start-ups across the state to apply for the 3rd annual Flywheel Investment Conference in April. Rojanasthien said the application window closes March 1 and those interested should go to GWATA.org. They’re also hosting a information session about Flywheel Feb. 12 at 8:30 a.m. the Confluence Technology Center.