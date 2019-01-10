Gov. Inslee Announces Public Option Health Insurance Proposal Ahead of Session

Health care is an issue for all Washingtonians. A new plan to be introduced at the start of the legislative session seeks coverage for all.

KOHO’s Marcus Bellissimo reports Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a public health insurance option for state residents as a step toward universal health coverage. In an announcement Tuesday, Inslee said he’ll ask the Legislature to consider a plan that would direct the Washington State Health Care Authority to offer public health insurance across the state to anyone in the individual market.

Inslee said reimbursement rates would be consistent with federal Medicare plans. He said there are 14 counties in Washington at risk of losing any access to individual health insurance options.

Photo: Office of the Governor