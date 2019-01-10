Fundraising Goal Nearly Doubled For Lake Wenatchee Family Following Deadly House Fire

Community fundraising efforts to help a long-time Lake Wenatchee family following a deadly house fire has reached more than $7,500 of a $4,000 goal in less than a week.

A fire at the home of Christine and John Humphreys near Fish Lake on Christmas Eve killed 71-year-old Christine and completely destroyed the house. Authorities believe the fire was caused by burning candles or incense. John and the couple’s son Will are staying at a hotel and their dog at a foster home.

Lake Wenatchee-area residents are asking for help raising money and collecting necessities for John and Will.

Go to LakeWenatcheeInfo.com or their Facebook page to donate.

John Humphreys worked here at KOHO 101 for more than a decade.