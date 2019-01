Brad Blackburn with Blackburn Financial in Cashmere joins Dan Langager in your Financial Wanderings for the first time in this new year. Blackburn breaks down the latest with ups and downs in the stock market and with the on-going trade war.

Blackburn said the economy seems to be leveling out some to start the year, but he worries about long-term negative impacts from tax cuts passed by the Republican Congress in 2017.