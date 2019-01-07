Crowd-Funded GiveNCW Campaign Raises $200,000 For Local Non-Profits

Another big year for the Community Foundation’s GiveNCW campaign that wrapped Dec. 31. Donations from Wenatchee Valley residents and others around the country totaled over $200,000. Combined with the Regional Impact Grants, that’s $417,000 going to non-profit projects in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.

The Foundation’s Executive Director Beth Stipe joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to recap the campaign and talk about scholarship opportunities open now at their website cfncw.org.