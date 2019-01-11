City of Wenatchee Update – Mayor Frank Kuntz

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about last night’s first city council meeting of the year and the top issues he’ll be following out of Olympia during the legislative session that starts Monday.

Kuntz said transportation and mental health are two of the main issues he’ll be talking with 12th District legislators about this year.

The city is working to tackle cryptocurrency regulations, plan a new skate park at Hale Park, finish sewer expansion work to the north and plan street projects for this summer.