Cashmere Valley Bank Offering Free Payroll Advance to Furloughed Federal Employees

The federal government shutdown is now the longest in American history. A local financial institution is helping federal employees who are not getting a paycheck, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Cashmere Valley Bank will offer free payroll advances for federal employees who have been furloughed due to the government shutdown. Furloughed federal employees who are Cashmere Valley Bank customers and use direct deposit are eligible, said Greg Oakes, the bank’s president and CEO.

Once the shutdown ends, Cashmere Valley Bank will recover the funds either through back pay or a payment plan convenient for the customer. The shutdown has affected roughly 800,000 employees nationally.