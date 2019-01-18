2019 Session: Reps. Steele, Goehner on Start of Session, Committee Appointments

12th District State Representatives Mike Steele and Keith Goehner join Dan Langager every Friday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2019 legislative session in Olympia.

Today they talk about the start of the session and getting started on their committee appointments. Goehner said he’s excited about the honor and challenge of being a state representative and Steele said he’s surprised by the large number of bills already being proposed.

Photo: Rep. Keith Goehner being sworn in Monday, Jan. 14.