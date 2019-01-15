2019 Legislature – Sen. Hawkins On Start Of Session, Education Committee Plans

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2019 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about the start of the session yesterday and swearing in new members. With Gov. Jay Inslee giving his State Of The State address today, Hawkins said he’ll be listening for Inslee’s tax proposals.

Hawkins serves on the Early Learning & K-12 Education committee and talks about some of the issues they’ll need to tackle this session.