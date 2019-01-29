2019 Legislature: Sen. Hawkins on Hydrogen Energy, Ending Daylight Saving, Raising Tobacco Age

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2019 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about a bill he’s sponsoring that would allow Public Utility Districts to generate and distribute hydrogen as a renewable energy.

Hawkins also talks bills to end Daylight Saving Time in Washington and raise the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

