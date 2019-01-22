2019 Legislature – ‘Now Is The Time To Act’ On Forest Health, Wildfires Sen. Hawkins Says

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Dan Langager every Tuesday on the KOHO Morning Show during the 2019 legislative session in Olympia.

Today Hawkins talks about the importance of tackling wildfires and improving forest health. Hawkins was at State Public Lands Commission Hilary Franz’s unveiling last week of the 10-year Wildland Fire Protection Strategic Plan.

He said he agrees with Franz’s call for more full-time and seasonal firefighters, helicopters and training, as well as faster response to fires that break out and preventing massive fires by thinning, planned burns and other measures to improve forest health.