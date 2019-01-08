2019 Legislative Session Preview with State Senator Brad Hawkins

With the start of this year’s legislative session less than a week away, party leaders are making committee appointments and setting up priorities.

12th District Representative Mike Steele from Chelan was selected to serve as the ranking member on the House Education Committee. Senator Brad Hawkins will serve as the ranking member of the Senate’s Education Committee.

Sen. Hawkins joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today – and every Tuesday during the legislative session – to talk preview what’s coming up, from party politics and budget talks, to committee appointments and top issues for North Central Washington.

The 105-day legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 14.