2019 Legislative Session Begins Today In Olympia

Health care, mental health, transportation and affordable housing – just some of the issues that lawmakers will be facing during the 2019 legislative session, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The 105-day session begins today. For the first time in years, lawmakers are set to write a new two-year budget without a primary focus of satisfying a court mandate on education funding. But they still return to the Capitol this year with a variety of costly issues, including finding money to improve the state’s troubled mental health system.

Leaders in the House and Senate will release their budget plans in the coming months. They will work to negotiate three budgets – operating, capital, transportation – before the legislative session wraps up at the end of April.