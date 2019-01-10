2019 Legislative Preview For Local Businesses With Wenatchee Valley Chamber

With this year’s legislative session around the corner, KOHO turns to Shiloh Burgess, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, to get the business perspective on happenings on Olympia.

Burgess said two changes took effect January 1 – a higher minimum wage ($12/hour) and collections for the new paid family leave program.

During this session, Burgess said they’ll be tracking tax proposals from Gov. Jay Inslee and issues specific to North Central Washington, from workforce housing and wages, to forest health and tourism.