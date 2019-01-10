2019 Apple Blossom Top 10 Royalty Candidates Selected

The Top 10 Candidates for the 100th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty were selected yesterday – five seniors from Eastmont High School and five from Wenatchee.

Vying for the 2019 Queen and two Princesses are:

Eastmont School District: Cassidy Cunningham, Lucy Gomez, Citlali Gonzalez-Arroyo, Elizabeth Popoff and Lorena Zepeda.

Wenatchee School District: Olivia Lancaster, Maria Elena Metzger, Savannah Slife, Ellie Toth and Bailey White.

The Top 10 Candidates will spend the next month attending speech, make up, media and etiquette lessons in preparation for the 2019 Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday, February 9 at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. Pageant tickets go on sale this Monday the 14th at appleblossom.org or by calling 662-3616.