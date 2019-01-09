2018 ‘Very Good Year’ For Chelan PUD, GM Steve Wright Says

2018 was a positive year for the Chelan County PUD, said their General Manager Steve Wright. And he said they have more than 70 initiatives to tackled this year.

Wright joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to recap last year and look ahead. He said they’ll be developing a new strategic plan for 2020-2024, plus considering options for a combined Service/Operations Center in Olds Station, and looking for public comment on those and other issues.