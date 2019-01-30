2018 Set Record-Low Unemployment Rate For Chelan-Douglas Counties

The unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas Counties rose slightly last month to 6.1 percent, but the overall 2018 rate set a record low in the local economy.

New numbers from the State Employment Security Department show the average annual unemployment rate last year was 4.9 percent. Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck told KOHO it’s the continuation of a trend that began in 2010 when the economy started to recover from the Great Recession.

The total net number of new jobs added to the local economy in 2018 was about 1,200 – a 2.6 percent growth rate. Industries that saw the most job growth are construction, health care and leisure and hospitality. Construction led the pack after agriculture jobs. Retail took the biggest hit in 2018, losing a net 25 jobs. Meseck said that was mainly in the second half of the year, so it could turn around in 2019.