Wenatchee Valley Business Community: 2018 Accomplishments, 2019 Challenges

Shiloh Burgess, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, swings by the KOHO studios to talk put a bow on 2018 from the local business perspective. She talks about some of the positive movements this year – low unemployment, tourism up – and problems like tariffs and a sluggish retail sector.

Burgess also covers what’s ahead in the upcoming legislative session that could and will impact small business owners – exemptions, minimum wage increases, paid leave programs and more.

This Wednesday the 12th the Chamber is hosting Coffee & Commerce in the morning and Business After Hours in the evening.