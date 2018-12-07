Wenatchee City Hall Officially Moves Into Federal Building

The Wenatchee city council held it’s final meeting of the year last night, the final meeting in the “old” city hall on Chelan Avenue after 44 years in the building. City Hall has moved into the Federal Building – the upper story for now, until the main floor gets renovated in 2020.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about why he thinks this is the right move for the city and for its services to residents. Kuntz said it’s also important to make sure large buildings don’t sit vacant.

Photo: City of Wenatchee