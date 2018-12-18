Still No Applicants For Open Wenatchee School Board Position, Superintendent Search Continues

Diana Haglund, Communications Director for the Wenatchee School District, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to provide an update on two searches – a new Superintendent and new school board member.

Earlier this year, long-time Superintendent Brian Flones announced this would be his last school year with the District. He’s staying on until August to assist with the transition after his successor is hired in March.

Dr. Walter Newman resigned from the school board last month after more than a decade on the school board. The deadline for anyone looking to serve is Wed., Jan. 3 at Noon at wenatcheeschools.org.