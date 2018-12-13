Sen. Hawkins Remembers Local Republican Party Leader Fredi Simpson Ahead of Legislative Session

The next 105-day legislative session begins in Olympia Jan. 14. Lawmakers will have to pass three budgets (operating, capital, transportation) and tackle issues statewide from housing and traffic, to forest health and education.

12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins, a Republican from East Wenatchee, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the prep work taking place now before the session starts, his leadership role and committee appointments.

Hawkins also talks about long-time local Republican Party leader Fredi Simpson who died yesterday.

A long-time figure in the Republican Party at the local level has died – Fredi Simpson was 68 years old. Simpson died yesterday after a months-long battle with cancer. She was a prominent figure in the party at the local, state and national level.

The Douglas County Republican Central Committee posted a statement saying her passion, enthusiasm, and tireless advocacy will be sorely missed. The State Republican Party released a statement saying Simpson traveled near and far to help candidates and to serve the Party, and her passion was infectious.