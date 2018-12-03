Local Schools Hosting ‘Hour of Code’ As Part Of Computer Science Awareness Week

This year millions of schools, including dozens in North Central Washington, will take part in activities to raise awareness about opportunities for Computer Science Education, by participating in activities and events like Hour of Code during Computer Science Awareness week December 3-7.

The Hour of Code began as a one-hour coding challenge to give students a fun first introduction to computer science and has become a global learning, celebration, and awareness event. There is no experience needed to participate in an Hour of Code. There is no professional training needed. These events are supported in both Spanish and English and are free to the public.

As dozens of schools in North Central Washington are taking part in the Hour of Code during the school day, eleven local schools in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Quincy are opening their doors to the community to join their students and take a part in Computer Science Education week and show support by spending an hour writing computer code. Principals, teachers, staff, parent-teacher organizations, and even student volunteers are working together to bring these events to life.

Joining Dan Langager to talk more about coding in local schools is Lincoln Elementary Teacher Tina Nicpan-Brown, Lincoln 5th-grader Hunter Ovitt and Pioneer Middle 8th-grader Freya Rolfs.