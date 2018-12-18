Local Historians Chronicle Stories of Mid-Columbia’s ‘Great Stone Icons’ in New Book

Saddle Rock, Peshastin Pinnacles, Lincoln Rock – these are the common terms today for iconic stone formations of the Wenatchee Valley. But the Wenatchi/P’squosa new them by other names and had vibrant, extensive origin stories for each, believing the landmarks were placed by the Creator.

A new book, Red Star And Blue Star Defeat Spexman, tells the tales of certain outcrops – Beings placed here before humans in the time of the Animal People. The book’s authors Randy Lewis and Bill Layman told KOHO they want residents to see the “great stone icons” differently, appreciate the history and culture and the importance of preservation.

The book release and signing event is Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.