Leaving Fire District 1 In ‘Really Strong’ Shape, Mike Burnett Reflects On Fire Chief Tenure

Chelan County Fire District #1, serving the lower Wenatchee Valley from Sunnyslope to Malaga, has seen a lot of changes over the 10-year tenure of Fire Chief Mike Burnett. From population growth, to a marked increase in wildland fires, to annexing the City of Wenatchee, Burnett said he feels comfortable leaving the District in the hands of new Fire Chief Brian Brett and the other staff and volunteers.

Burnett joined Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to talk about the past, present and future of District 1, including new and renovated facilities and hiring additional staff to do home assessments. He’ll leave the District officially in February.

Photo 1: Chief Burnett talking with State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz at Fire Station 11 in Olds Station.

Photo 2: Burnett speaking at State Fire Adapted Communities Network meeting.