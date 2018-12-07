KOHO Friday Sports Preview with Ian Dunn – Basketball, Bowling, Hockey

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports. Wenatchee Panthers head to Ferris tonight and you can catch that game here on KOHO at 5:35. And then a double-header tomorrow at home as the Panther girls and boys host Mead starting at 1:35.

Dunn takes a look at other basketball games tonight and this weekend and the latest with bowling.

The Wenatchee Wild are on a hot streak right now as they host Penticton tonight and tomorrow. Tonight it’s KOHO Night and Pink At The Rink.