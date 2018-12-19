Keith Goehner Reflects On 16 Years Serving As Chelan County Commissioner

It’s the final days on the job for out-going Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner, who’s been one of the three board members on the commission for four terms, 16 years.

Goehner joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about why he decided to run 17 years ago and the issues he wanted to tackled back then like land use. Goehner talks about current issues such as finances, taxation and vacation rentals, as well as challenges the county will continue to face moving forward.

Last month, Goehner was elected to the state legislature to represent the 12th District (Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant Counties) and starts his tenure in Olympia next month.