Gov. Inslee Appoints Chelan Co. Sheriff Brian Burnett To Criminal Justice Commission

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett was recently appointed by Governor Jay Inslee to the Board of Commissioners of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. Burnett said the Board develops and implements training standards and programs designed to upgrade criminal justice personnel and establishes standards relating to physical, mental, and moral fitness for recruiting criminal Justice personnel. The appointment is to a six-year term.

Burnett said he recognizes the importance of balancing local issues with those that require local officials to work outside their home area with peers from around the state for the betterment of public safety within their communities.