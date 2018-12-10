Funeral Services For Sgt. Jasso In Leavenworth

Funeral services for Army Ranger Sgt. Leandro “Lando” Jasso took place yesterday at Cascade High School. Hundreds of people attended the ceremony at the HS gymnasium to remember the Leavenworth native. People lined Highway 2 for a police-led procession carrying Jasso’s casket from East Wenatchee to Leavenworth.

Jasso was on his third deployment to Afghanistan, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He was a student-athlete, Eagle Scout and 2012 graduate of Cascade, who announced his enlistment in the Army that year. Jasso is believed to have been killed by friendly fire from allied Afghan troops on nov 24th during an operation in southwestern Nimroz Province. Jasso’s father, Gabe Jasso, his mother, Betty Palmer, and his brother, Esai Jasso, were presented with American flags by the Army at the conclusion of ceremonies.