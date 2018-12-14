Following Eastmont High School Threat, Chelan Hospital Bomb Scare Deemed Not Credible

A recent threat by a student had Eastmont High School on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Now an assessment takes place to determine whether the threat was made during a fit of anger or part of something larger. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Also, Lake Chelan Community Hospital was one of hundreds of businesses, schools and institutions across the nation to receive email bomb threats Thursday. No credible threat was found and who’s behind the email hoax isn’t known at this time.

The emails were all variants on a theme that the sender had hired a “recruited mercenary” to place an explosive device in the targeted building that would be detonated unless $20,000 in difficult-to-trace concurrency was paid. The FBI is aware of the threats and is working with law enforcement to provide assistance.

The Lake Chelan Community Hospital employees who received the emails notified the security officer, who then contacted the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. A Sheriff’s deputy, hospital safety officer and clinic administrator did a visual inspection of both hospital buildings and the Lake Chelan Clinic and no credible threat was found.

Investigators reported numerous school districts across the country closed schools early yesterday in response to the hoax email threat.