Despite Slowed Growth, Chelan-Douglas Economy Still Sporting Record Unemployment Rate

The Chelan-Douglas County economy continues its streak of record-low unemployment rates, with 3.8 percent for the month of October. That’s according to the latest county data from the State Employment Security Department.

Between the Octobers of 2017 and 2018, the number of nonfarm jobs in the local economy rose by 900 – a 2.0 percent upturn, said regional labor economist Don Meseck. He said construction and health services lead the pack, as they have for most of the year, but other sectors – like retail and local government – have slowed.

Meseck said the local labor force has seen flucations in 2018, but for October nearly 2,200 more people were working and 20 fewer people were unemployed.

The statewide unemployment rate for October was 4 percent.