Deputy Tyler Files $1 Million Claim Against County

Chelan County Sheriffs Deputy Jennifer Tyler has filed a new $1 million legal claim against the county alleging retaliation from members of the sheriffs office for her successful lawsuit last March against the county. Tyler, was placed on administrative leave this week as undisclosed allegations against her are investigated. Tyler also claims she was retaliated against for her unsuccessful campaign for sheriff in the November election. Tyler alleges in her new claim that Sheriff Brian Burnett sent a department-wide email after the March ruling, saying he disagreed with the verdict. The claim further states that she was placed on paid leave pending several internal investigations in retaliation for suing the department, running for sheriff and participating in union activities.