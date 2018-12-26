Christmas Eve Fire Claims A Life Near Lake Wenatchee

On Christmas Eve, Chelan County Sheriff Deputies responded along with Chelan County Fire crews to a structure fire a little after 9am in the 22000 block of Alpine drive in the Lake Wenatchee area. A father and son escaped the fire in a single family home but a woman was unaccounted for. Fire crews discovered the remains of a deceased person. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the woman as 71 year old Christine Humphreys, mother and husband to the two men. The cause of the fire and the cause of death are under investigation. John Humphrey’s worked for KOHO for over 10 years.