Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Deputy, Former Candidate On Paid Leave For Internal Investigation

A Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy thrust into the spotlight through a lawsuit and settlement, then campaign for Sheriff last month, is now the subject of another internal investigation. Deputy Jennifer Tyler was placed on paid administrative leave Monday, Sheriff Brian Burnett confirmed to KOHO yesterday.

Burnett said the investigation is underway, being handled by an outside investigator recruited through the office’s human resources and the county’s insurance risk pool. Neither the sheriff’s office nor Tyler’s lawyer has said why she’s on leave or the nature of the investigation, though Burnett said it was not a criminal investigation. He said the process is there to protect employer and employee and he hopes it can conclude quickly.

It’s the eighth internal investigation brought against Tyler since she joined the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. She was fired in 2010 for untruthfulness, but then reinstated in 2013 through arbitration and was given five days un-paid leave as discipline.

After that she filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office alleging retaliation and earlier this year a Douglas County jury found in her favor, costing the sheriff’s office nearly a million dollars.

Tyler also ran for sheriff against Burnett in last month’s election and received 35 percent of the vote.

KOHO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.