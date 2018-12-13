Apple Blossom Festival Announces Royalty Candidates For 100th Anniversary Pageant

Preparations for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s 100th anniversary are well underway. Selection of the 2019 Festival Royalty begins with the announcement of the 32 young women, from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, who will compete for a chance to be one of the ten candidates who will then vie for the 100th Royal Court, consisting of a queen and two princesses.

Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson swings by the KOHO studios to talk about the selection process ahead of the 100th Apple Blossom Festival. She said the candidates will be honored at a public reception Tuesday, January 8 at the Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the candidates will give a three-minute speech in front of their peers. The Top 10 Candidates will be

announced that evening.

The 32 candidates with an (E) are from Eastmont High School, those with a (W) are from Wenatchee High School:

Front Row L to R: Paola Silva (W), Tania Ocampo-Castro (W), Lucy Gomez (E), Zoey Sorenson (E), Jess Gutierrez (W), Karissa Long (W), Elizabeth Popoff (E) Lainie Johnston (W)

Second Row: Megan Creek (W), Morgan Narby (W), Olivia Lancaster (W), Ellie Toth (W), Whitney Lane (E), Cassandra Gow (E), Maria Elena Pepito Metzger (W)

Third Row: Victoria Salling (E), Sequoia Stagg (E), Acadia Rice (E), Isabel Pelayo (W), Bailey White (W), Cassidy Cunningham (E), Savannah Slife (W), Cassandra Noyd (W)

Top Row: Karina Sapozhnikova (W), Micaela Salgado (W), Lorena Zepeda (E), Sophia Dillon (W), Laura Dagg (W), Adi Mathison (W) Flor Gonzalez (W) Torrance Pearson (E) Citlali Gonzalez-Arroyo (E)

Following a month of preparation, the Top 10 Candidates will compete at the Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday, February 9 at Wenatchee High School.