With New Grocery Model, Leavenworth Food Bank Patronage Increases As Holidays Approach

Having moved their thrift store to a new location, Upper Valley MEND’s Community Cupboard Food Bank got some much-needed space to expand. And with a new grocery-style model, they’ve seen an increase of about 150 people per month.

MEND’s Executive Director Kaylin Bettinger joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about how the changes this year have lead to greater efficiencies at MEND, but also a greater need for food and monetary donations.

Bettinger said they need turkeys, hams and other holiday foods, and are always looking for volunteers who want to give back.