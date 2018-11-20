Wenatchee School Board Meeting Today To Decide Timeline For Newman Replacement

112018 WSD BOARD OF DIRECTORS POSITION

Longtime Wenatchee School Board director Dr. Walter Newman announced his resignation from the board Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately. Newman has served on the board for eleven years.

His resignation leaves board position #2 vacant. The Board will appoint an interim director to replace him. The appointed director will fulfill Newman’s remaining term, through the end of next year. So the election for a new school board member will take place in November 2019.

The board is meeting today to decide on a timeline for replacing Newman. So if you’ve ever desired a seat on the Wenatchee School Board, now is your chance. Marcus Bellissimo reports.