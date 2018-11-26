Wenatchee Library $40,000 Shy of Capital Campaign Goal, Fundraising Event At Pybus Nov. 30

Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library launched a capital campaign fundraiser last year to raise $1.5 million for a major renovation of the library, which was built in 1959.

Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studio is Courtney Tiffany, the Wenatchee Library’s Branch Manager, and Jeff Neher, committee chair of the campaign. Neher said they’re currently about $40,000 shy of their goal and hope to start construction next year.

The library is also one of 24 non-profits benefiting from this year’s GiveNCW campaign, put on by the Community Foundation of NCW.

Photo rendering: Tom Bassett (Forte Architects); North Central Regional Libraries