‘We All Need To Come Together’ To Improve Forest Health, NCW Collaborative Says

With so-called megafires on the rise, public and private landowners, as well as governments at the local, state and federal level are recognizing proactive work needs to take place on forest lands.

Whether that’s forest thinning, creating defensible spaces or improving watersheds, it will take all the stakeholders coming to the table. Doing that is the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative.

KOHO’s Dan Langager sat down with the Collaborative to learn about their work in the region.

Photo: NCW Forest Health Collaborative, Upper Wenatchee Pilot Project