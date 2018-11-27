Sleeping Lady Owner Harriet Bullitt Gifts Resort To Icicle Fund

A change of ownership lies ahead for the iconic Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort in Leavenworth. Harriet Bullitt, philanthropist and founder of several businesses and non-profits, will gift her Sleeping Lady business to the Icicle Fund by the end of the year. Bullitt told KOHO now’s the right time to do the transfer as she’s about to turn 95 and it’s time to think about what happens afterwards.

Bullitt said she founded the Icicle Fund to enhance the health and quality of all life in North Central Washington by engaging people with arts, history and the natural environment.

The Fund’s Executive Director Christine Morgan said Icicle Fund has for 20 years connected locals and visitors to this special place by supporting more than 100 non-profit organizations with more than $40 million. Bullitt said with Sleeping Lady part of the Icicle Fund team, they can support more charities doing good in the region.

Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort, a 58-room destination resort and conference center near Icicle Creek outside Leavenworth, will continue to operate as a for-profit business under the same management team.

Bullitt is also the founder and owner of Icicle Broadcasting, Inc., which includes KOHO 101, KOZI in Chelan and ZCountry 94.7.

The transfer of Bullitt’s stocks of Sleeping Lady Resort to the Icicle Fund is effective December 31.