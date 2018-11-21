Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.org

In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about enjoying fall hiking in the Wenatchee Foothills, especially before Sage Hills closes Dec. 1, and taking out visiting family for Thanksgiving into our local outdoor playground. And this weekend’s opening of Mission Ridge.

Shaffer talks about articles up now at WenatcheeOutdoors.org and their online store for cool outdoor gifts this holiday season.