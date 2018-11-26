Maintenance Funding Bill Would Preserve Nation’s Historic Sites, Congress Urged to Act Before Session Ends
A bill in Congress could address more than $11 billion in maintenance costs for the country’s national parks. Those funds could also help save some of the nation’s historic sites, including in Washington state, where visitors spend more than $500 million dollars a year in local communities.
National Parks supporters are making a final push before Congress adjourns this year to get the legislation passed. Eric Tegethoff has the latest.