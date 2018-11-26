Maintenance Funding Bill Would Preserve Nation’s Historic Sites, Congress Urged to Act Before Session Ends

A bill in Congress could address more than $11 billion in maintenance costs for the country’s national parks. Those funds could also help save some of the nation’s historic sites, including in Washington state, where visitors spend more than $500 million dollars a year in local communities.

National Parks supporters are making a final push before Congress adjourns this year to get the legislation passed. Eric Tegethoff has the latest.

Photo: Mount Rainier National Park and Washington’s 14 other parks generate about 6,500 jobs a year in the state. (Jeff Gunn/Flickr)